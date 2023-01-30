FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Progressively cooler and rainier through the workweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some are already pulling out the jackets as temperatures have dropped across portions of southwest Louisiana through the day thanks to a stalled front over our area. It’s keeping temperatures split from the 50s north to the mid 60s closer to the coastline and you don’t have to go far West to see temperatures even cooler as it’s been in the 40s most of the day in places like Houston.

Thankfully the bitterly cold air encompassing most of Texas won’t be arriving in its full capacity but we are close enough to that cold air that our temperatures that have been mild so far through the weekend will start to dip even more as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

On top of that we are also looking at clouds and occasional rain showers as a series of upper-level disturbances ride along this stalled front so keep the rain gear handy as well. Rain should not be heavy, but it will be occasionally off and on through the day Tuesday and then Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile high temperatures will struggle out of the 50s for the next couple of days lows at night in the 40s so it will be rather chilly on top of the fact that it will be cloudy damp and at times rainy as well.

The grand finale to this late winter dreary pattern will arrive on Thursday as a reinforcing cold front pushes all of these clouds and showers off toward the east, but we will look for a rather rainy day Thursday so be prepared for that. Some indications of an additional one to two inches of rain possible between now and Thursday are still in the works on our already saturated grounds.

The pattern turns a bit drier by Friday with the return of some sunshine and we look to get a little bit warmer as we move closer to the weekend with those temperatures back into the 60s to near 70 by Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

