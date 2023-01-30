50/50 Thursdays
Children’s Theatre launches 2023 season with ‘101 Dalmatians’ at Westlake High

The Children's Theatre Company
The Children's Theatre Company(The Children's theatre Company Westlake, La)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company is launching its 2023 season with Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” at Westlake High Theatre.

Directed by Kenny Onxley, performances will be held at 1000 Garden Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $15 per person for general seating and may be purchased HERE.

According to the Children’s Theatre Company, this musical features Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, her two hilarious sidekicks and 101 of the most adorable heroes. All is calm in London until the monstrous Cruella De Vil plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.

