Children’s Theatre launches 2023 season with ‘101 Dalmatians’ at Westlake High

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company is launching its 2023 season with Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” at Westlake High Theatre.

Directed by Kenny Onxley, performances will be held at 1000 Garden Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $15 per person for general seating and may be purchased HERE.

According to the Children’s Theatre Company, this musical features Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, her two hilarious sidekicks and 101 of the most adorable heroes. All is calm in London until the monstrous Cruella De Vil plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.