An “unsettled” week. Mild temperatures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We start a new day, and a new week somewhat on the gloomy side. We’re dealing with quite a bit of fog this morning. The I-10 corridor on the north and south side have the densest fog right now. We will likely have fog to deal with the next several mornings as well. Moisture continues to stream in from the West southwest.

It may as well be raining. It feels like rain. Rainfall over the last 24 hours saw roughly an inch and a half of rain at the Lake Charles regional airport inch and for Sulphur. Over 2 inches of rain for Jennings, and 3 inches of rain for Dequincy. These totals are unofficial at this point.

We’ve started our day on the warm side, with temperatures in the low 60s for a lot of locations with cloud cover and some fog. We hit 70 yesterday, we should be close to 66 for our high today. Our average high temperatures actually start going up now. Unofficially, so far 5.11 inches of rain for the month of January and 2023. That’s pretty close to about what we would expect for rainfall in the month of January.

Our winds are from the north right now 5 to 10 miles an hour. I’m not expecting a windy day, we could have wind gusts 10 to 15 miles an hour primarily from the north northeast. We do have a slight rain chance for today and also Tuesday. The rain chances increase as we get into Tuesday afternoon and we’re likely to see more substantial rain on Wednesday. At this point, Thursday is looking pretty wet. This all has to do with a stationary front sitting along the gulf. The boundary doesn’t look to move till we get later on in the week. Cloudy as we start our Monday, cloudy throughout the day with some isolated showers especially in the afternoon. Tuesday starts out cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers becoming somewhat scattered in nature Tuesday afternoon. As we look ahead to Wednesday, much more substantial rainfall is likely Wednesday. Over the course of the week, the National Weather Service projects that we’ll see about an inch to an inch and a half of rain along the I-10 corridor.

We’re expecting a fairly unsettled week.

Today: Cloudy with early fog and mist. Light rain chances throughout the day, and a high of 66.

Tonight: We could see some light rain a mild low of 61.

A slight chance of rain on Tuesday a high of 65.

A better chance of seeing some showers on Wednesday a high of 64.

Thursday is “Groundhog Day” and the Groundhog is not likely to see a shadow. Generally, people say early spring. The groundhog’s “accuracy” is so-so. A high of 62 Thursday and likely a wet day for us.

We start to clear off some and look towards a more settled pattern as we get towards late in the work week and for the upcoming weekend. Overall our temperatures are fairly close to what we expect for this time of year. get your full forecast online at kplctv.com and also from the free KPLC weather app

