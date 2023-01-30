$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said.

The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.

Bell said copper thefts are currently “the flavor of the month” as law enforcement has cracked down on catalytic converter thefts.

Bell said the theft was reported to the DeQuincy Police Department on Jan 24, 2023.

Bell said it appears the theft happened sometime between Jan. 13, and Jan. 24. The unknown suspect drove a vehicle inside the back of the building and stole a large amount of copper wire from throughout the building while destroying numerous cabinets that held the wire.

Because of the amount of damage and cost in this case, DeQuincy police are offering a reward to anyone coming forward with information that leads to an arrest. Bell asked anyone with information to call 337-786-4000 (you will be assigned a code number, you do not have to give your name).

