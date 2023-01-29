SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023.

Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.

Candice Paige Frank, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Autumn Christine Dupuis, 26, Baytown, Tx: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brittany Neechell Morris, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ahman Allen Mitchell, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Joseph Corneillus Leteff, 46, Montgomery, Tx: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft less than $1,000; 3 counts bank fraud; direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; issuing worthless checks $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Mickayla Maria Ardoin, 23, Lake Charles: 3 counts Child desertion; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor; drug paraphernalia.

Darryl Dwayne Horne, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Ashley Renee Ray, 34, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Vandela Deshawn Thibodeaux, 29, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; organized retail theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.