50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023.

Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.

Candice Paige Frank, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Autumn Christine Dupuis, 26, Baytown, Tx: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brittany Neechell Morris, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ahman Allen Mitchell, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Joseph Corneillus Leteff, 46, Montgomery, Tx: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft less than $1,000; 3 counts bank fraud; direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; issuing worthless checks $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.

Mickayla Maria Ardoin, 23, Lake Charles: 3 counts Child desertion; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor; drug paraphernalia.

Darryl Dwayne Horne, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Ashley Renee Ray, 34, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Vandela Deshawn Thibodeaux, 29, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; organized retail theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

Year of the Jedi
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration
Year of the Jedi
Year of the Jedi
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very wet Sunday with rain chances continuing into the week
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower