Ninth Annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp held at Westlake High School

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - High school football players from all over the United States, and even Canada flocked to Westlake, Louisiana on Saturday morning for the ninth annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp. The camp, which began in 2014, got started because the director of the camp; Taiwan Mixon, didn’t have this sort of opportunity when he was younger.

“Man we started in 2014, but it goes all the way back to 1999, I was an underdog, and the school that I went to at the time, we didn’t have a lot of exposure and we weren’t very good either, and when you’re at that point, how do you get noticed how does anybody find you?” said Mixon about what motivated him to give high school athletes the opportunity that the SPE National Camp provides.

As mentioned, athletes from around the nation were in attendance, but so were numerous athletes from Southwest Louisiana, one of those athletes being Barbe quarterback, Carson Sanford.

“It’s a really good opportunity, I think these guys know what they’re talking about so, hopefully, I’m planning on getting better through this camp and then bringing that into next season, and hopefully what I gain from this camp, I’ll be able to bring to Barbe, and help my teammates get better as well” said Sanford.

In the past the SPE National Camp has attracted athletes such as Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and numerous other star college, and NFL players.

“It’s awesome man, it’s great to see players come here, and then go on to have success both in college, and in the NFL, we bring it to this awesome place, but we make it national so we have people coming from all over the country, cause a lot of times you might be the best in your town, the best in your state, but you only get to measure yourself, when you go to college you’re at school with kids who are from all over so it’s just a blessing to give kids the opportunity to exercise their platform” said Mixon on the opportunities he’s been able to provide high school athletes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.