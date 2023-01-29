50/50 Thursdays
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community.

The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship.

This is the first time since the pandemic the sorority has been able to put on the event.

Sorority President, Sonia Beverly-Chaison said the goal for the shower is to help mothers and fathers acquire resources to enhance their parenting.

“We do this for the community. Ok, because our sorority was built on service. Of course, within the community, it helps enhance everyone there so that way they can become better mothers, fathers within our community and further along,” Chaison said.

The baby shower was able help parents with supplies and resources to help provide for their children.

