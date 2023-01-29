FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier Monday with clouds, next front comes Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To start our work week, clouds will still be around but luckily we get at least a little break from the rain. The cold front that brought widespread rain Sunday will begin to stall across Southwest Louisiana, meaning only some scattered showers will be left for Monday. Otherwise we’ll be cloudy with temperatures held into the low-to mid 60′s for high’s. Unfortunately this cloudy weather will persist through Wednesday with not much sunshine, similar temperatures and daily chances for some scattered showers along that front.

A stronger cold front brings the next chance of widespread showers and storms on Thursday. (KPLC)

The next chance for widespread rain in our area will come on Thursday as a stronger cold front will push through. Another round of showers and storms looks likely by the afternoon hours with colder air that will push in behind that. It’s still too early to know whether any of these storms may become strong, but there’s plenty of time left to keep watching it.

High temperatures by next Friday and Saturday will likely be knocked into the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees, with low temperatures Friday night likely in the 30′s! It will also be around this time we finally get the sun to return in earnest, making for a nicer weekend by then.

