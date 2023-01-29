50/50 Thursdays
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the Year of the Jedi, a celebration put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

The celebration commemorated the “big” and “little” match anniversary for the kids and mentors.

There were lots of games for the group, including axe throwing, corn hole, and storm trooper bowling.

The group had some pizza and celebrated all afternoon long.

“We’re there to give back and defend the youth’s potential. Be there for the youth and help them better themselves or whatever they want to grow up to be in life. They have a mentor. They’re helping them with anything they need help with,” Ashanti Griffin said.

The organization welcomes all people interested in becoming a “big” or “little” in the program.

