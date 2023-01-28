SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023.

Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dedric Keith Collins, 36, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; all drivers must secure license; offender shall register and provide all of the following information - description of every motorized vehicle registered.

Renell Anthony Vasalle, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Reginald Michael Louis, 52, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Walter W. Nelson, 43, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture , distribute or possess with intent a Schedule II drug.

Chance Joseph Sonnier, 30, Iowa: Child endangerment.

Vito Jerome Martarona, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; brakes on bicycles; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles.

David Ferguson, 68, Baton Rouge: Out of state detainer.

Tyrin Alaric Leblanc, 19, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture , distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I drug; turning movements and required signals.

John James Corbett, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Blake Ryan Guidry, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; 2 counts possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

