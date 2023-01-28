Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Family members of Kenesha Spencer, who died, and her daughter Kendria Peghee, who survived the shooting a year ago in Iowa, were thrilled Lewis stands convicted as charged.

“I’m happy. It’s a relief that I finally could move on. That my mom got justice, that I got justice and that he got what he deserves,” said Peghee, who was shot numerous times and spent nearly three months in the hospital.

“My stomach, I had to get it reconstructed, my bladder reconstructed, I lost my leg,” she said.

911 audio captured Lewis telling her, after shooting her, she better be dead when he returned or he’d shoot her in the head. Then he went on to fire more shots into her mother.

“I played dead because if I didn’t I wouldn’t be here today,” said Peghee.

When the mother and daughter were shot, three of Peghee’s young sisters were in the house and could be heard screaming and crying.

Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson was struck by the cruelty and said a first-degree murder conviction is appropriate.

“Given the severity of the case and that two people were grievously, grievously attacked, we felt the most severe crime was appropriate,” said Johnson.

“We also do that in the event that the law changes in the future and second degree murder becomes eligible for parole, I want to protect people from extremely violent people like Lewis.”

Lewis is to be formally sentenced March 22. He will receive automatic life in prison on the murder conviction.

The defense plans to appeal, though that won’t happen until after sentencing in March.

