Lake Charles locals share their stories during National Passenger Safety Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever been in a car when someone was driving recklessly but didn’t know what to do? Louisiana State Police is providing tips passengers can use next time they step in a vehicle.

Troopers emphasize the importance of seatbelt safety, avoiding distracted driving, being an extra set of eyes and knowing when to speak up.

Every time you get behind the wheel passengers are trusting you with their life, so we asked people if a driver has ever put their lives at risk.

“Yeah, I mean definitely, I can’t even count how many times, hey we’re late to class, hey we have to go somewhere real quick, hey it’s like almost curfew, we have to go. You cut somebody off, you do something you definitely shouldn’t have, at the end of the day we definitely could have waited those extra five minutes, or really 30 seconds, instead of endangering our lives and somebody else’s,” Lake Charles resident Joshua Harper said.

“Yeah, for sure, sometimes people do stuff in the car, like especially when we were younger, it’s definitely the right thing to do is speak up tell them to chill,” Dylan Dauzart said.

So we asked them why didn’t they speak up when their life was in danger.

“You really don’t want to be that guy to be like the party pooper, the guy that’s too serious, you definitely should be though because it is that serious,” Dauzart said.

“You don’t want to be a punk, you don’t want to be a mom of the group but sometimes you should be,” Harper said.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports in 2019, vehicle passengers made up 62 percent of traffic fatalities nationwide.

