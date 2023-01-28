FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very wet Sunday with rain chances continuing into the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a dry Saturday, there looks to be multiple chances for rain starting on Sunday as we end our weekend. A slow-moving cold front begins to approach Southwest Louisiana on Sunday, and it will bring plenty of moisture ahead of it. The result will be numerous showers and even some thunderstorms starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon throughout the area. The biggest impact from these storms will be the potential for heavy rain.

Widespread showers and storms will be around Sunday. (KPLC)

Widespread rain amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, with even higher amounts possible in the heaviest and most persistent activity. So this means Sunday will be a day just to hang out indoors. The better news is that these storms will not be anywhere near as strong as the ones on Tuesday. Some gusty winds and small hail may still be possible, but even that would not be close to the storms we saw earlier this week.

A general inch or two of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts in the heaviest rain. (KPLC)

As for Monday, the front will wash out close to our area so most of the rain should be out of here aside from a few leftover showers. There won’t be a big cool down from this front with temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s for high’s. Some disturbances will still lurk around the area through Wednesday, meaning chances for scattered showers persist. Then a cold front by Thursday brings another round of heavy rain to the region, but may also finally push in drier air by next weekend to bring these rain chances to an end. That is also when we can expect to be a bit cooler, with highs in the 50′s for a couple days after the front and lows into the 40s.

Another front arrives Thursday with more rain, drier air behind it. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

