50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Source: Alpha Phi Sorority)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. at the same location.

Brooks will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.

CLICK HERE for more.

Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The family was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very wet Sunday with rain chances continuing into the week
Information about the Poker Chip Run for the Buddy Russ benefit
Benefit event for Buddy Russ to be held in February
Baton Rouge Metro Airport (Source: WAFB)
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weekend with a threat of heavy rain on Sunday