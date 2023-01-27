50/50 Thursdays
Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder

By Max Lagano
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting.

According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.

Outages may also extend to customers outside of the planned area as well.

