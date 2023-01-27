Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting.

According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.

A water outage is planned for a portion of DeRidder (KPLC)

Outages may also extend to customers outside of the planned area as well.

