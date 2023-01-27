50/50 Thursdays
VIDEO: Vehicle pulled from Contraband Bayou

By Barry Lowin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning.

A survey crew found what they believed to be a vehicle between Lake and Ryan streets and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The marine division used airbags to float the car out.

There did not appear to be anyone inside the car, Commander Gene Pittman said. He said it’s still unknown whether the car was stolen or perhaps washed into the bayou by hurricanes.

