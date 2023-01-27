50/50 Thursdays
Two students accused of making bomb threat at Jennings High School

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two students were arrested after a bomb threat was made at Jennings High School, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies arrived on campus after the school received a threatening call around 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 25. After the call was made administrators and school resource deputies initiated lock-down protocols as deputies and staff conducted a sweep of the school, finding nothing.

Deputies say during the lockdown, the school received two more threatening calls. They say once investigators were able to identify the phone number, two suspects were located.

The following day, investigators questioned the two suspects with their parents. According to deputies, the two students admitted to making the calls and were arrested, booked, and released from the parish jail for terrorizing.

