50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson and Joel Bruce
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday.

Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.

The 12th Night Royal Court officials then showed up at KPLC to honor Theresa Schmidt as Lady of the court, telling her, “you get the honor of the award of the best reporting on Mardi Gras for the City of Lake Charles.”

“Well, I’m on deadline, otherwise I’d love to sit here,” Theresa said, getting back to work on her story in her new tiara - and as of writing, she’s still wearing it.

Earlier this month, Mayor Nic Hunter and city public information officer Katie Harrington were named King and Queen.

For a list of Mardi Gras events in SWLA, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Health Headlines: Proton therapy expands to treat eye cancer
Health Headlines: Proton therapy expands to treat eye cancer
Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs
Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weekend with a threat of heavy rain on Sunday
Theresa Schmidt crowned Lady of 12th Night Royal Court