Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday.

Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.

The 12th Night Royal Court officials then showed up at KPLC to honor Theresa Schmidt as Lady of the court, telling her, “you get the honor of the award of the best reporting on Mardi Gras for the City of Lake Charles.”

“Well, I’m on deadline, otherwise I’d love to sit here,” Theresa said, getting back to work on her story in her new tiara - and as of writing, she’s still wearing it.

Earlier this month, Mayor Nic Hunter and city public information officer Katie Harrington were named King and Queen.

