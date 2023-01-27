SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023.

Brian Keith Sterling Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; failure to signal while turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000; no stop lights.

Reagernike Louisa Turner, 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duane Khristopher Huntsberry, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; exploration of the infirm.

Anthony Michelle Zeno, 61, Lake Charles: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; obstruction of justice.

Demitri Michael Ardoin, 30, Westlake: Theft of a firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.

Wilburn Eugene Mccormick, 41, Pensacola, FL: Battery of emergency room personnel.

Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Kase Michael Maddox, 23, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer.

Joshua Dean Bentley, 41, Abita Springs: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failure to possess a license for home improvement; instate detainer.

James Pierce Spangler, 41, Westlake: Aggravated assault; resisting an officer by flight; trespassing.

Joshua Alexander Walker, 35, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; theft under $1,000; child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Katlyn Michelle Benoit, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Fredis Alexis Funez-Nunez, 26, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

