Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter.

Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In closing arguments Friday, the defense argued Lewis should be convicted of the lesser offense of manslaughter because he snapped and shot the women in sudden heat of blood which deprived him of self control.

According to testimony, Lewis thought his wife, Kenesha Spencer, was cheating on him. Spencer had kicked him out of the house that morning and dumped his clothes at the neighbor’s house where he was staying.

DAY ONE: Testimony underway in trial of man who allegedly shot mother and daughter

When Lewis returned home, he shot Spencer 14 times, which prosecutor Jacob Johnson said shows specific intent to kill.

Her daughter Kendria Peghee was shot multiple times but managed to call 911.

Peghee testified that after Lewis shot her, he returned to her mother and continued shooting. She said as he left, he told her she better be dead when he came back or he’d shoot her in the head.

Peghee said she pretended to be dead to survive. Peghee testified that she was shot five times in the abdomen and hospitalized for three months.

The state showed the jury 5,000 pages of medical records pertaining to Peghee’s injuries. She told jurors her right leg had to be amputated, and she had to undergo bladder reconstruction due to her injuries.

Johnson told jurors not to cheapen Peghee’s justice by coming back with manslaughter. He said Lewis used up one magazine with twelve rounds and then loaded another.

Johnson told jurors Lewis’s life belongs at Angola.

We will have full coverage of the second day of the trial tonight on 7News at Six.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.