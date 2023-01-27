50/50 Thursdays
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.(McNeese State University)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese track and field Head Coach Brendon Gilroy has been placed on administrative leave.

McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer released the following statement: “Coach Gilroy has been put on administrative leave until further notice. Assistant coach Ben Chretien will assume the role as head coach. The track and field program operations will continue as scheduled.”

Gilroy was placed on leave Thursday night.

No other information was provided.

Gilroy, a longtime fixture in Southwest Louisiana track and field, has been a McNeese track coach for more than 15 years.

