Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody

North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators.

A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue. The suspects were taken into custody after running from a nearby home.

Investigators said the suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting of a retired police officer. He was found in Gulfport earlier in the day suffering from two gunshot wounds. The officer is now hospitalized.

A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department said a total of eight people were detained. She said officers were contacted around 5 p.m. by detectives with the Gulfport Police Department about a manhunt related to a home invasion and the shooting of a law enforcement officer in Vicksburg, Miss. and other home burglaries in the Gulfport area.

She added warrants were obtained in connection with Gulfport police’s investigation for two people believed to be at a home on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. She explained officers with the Gonzales Police Department and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office saw the people they were looking for get into a vehicle and drive off.

Police said they tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver wouldn’t stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended at LA 44 at LA 42. Names have not been released.

Officials said Gulfport police investigators are headed to Gonzales to assist in further investigation.

