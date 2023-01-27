a Frosty start. Sunshine and we continue warming. Rain is ahead

Friday headlines (kplc)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Skies are mainly clear with light winds and a dry airmass in place has allowed our temperatures to drop off. More cloud cover is beginning to stream in from the west-southwest that’s ahead of our next system. Temperatures have dropped off quite a bit we’re seeing a lot of low 30s right now and middle 30s along the I-10 corridor. Temperatures along the gulf are in the mid-upper 40s.

Yesterday we made it up to 57 after a chilly start at 35. We had northwest winds gusting 10-15 mph. We should be pretty close to 60 today with a high of 59. The record on this date is 82. So far this month 3.37 inches of rain. Normally the month of January we get close to 6 inches of rain.

Still on the cooler side seasonally today, but we rebound nicely…a nice stretch of weather above our typical high of 63. Late next week, towards the tail end of the 10-day stretch we drop back as we start out the month of February. Temperatures won’t be that chilly.

Winds are lights across the area right now and they’ve allowed our temperatures to drop off. Frost in a lot of locations. As you can see the winds are going to be pretty light today. they’ll be shifting to out of the South by the afternoon hours. Sunshine today-a dry day, and then we start to see the rain chances over the weekend. The best chance looks to be on Sunday, here’s why: Our weather maker right now is high pressure that is going to slide off to the east, allowing a system to our southwest along the gulf to move in, and a warm front to move across the area on Saturday. Showers look fairly widespread across the day on our Sunday.

Just some passing cloud cover for your Friday and a pretty nice day ahead. Later on this afternoon, more substantial cloud cover moves in ahead of our next system, leading us to a pretty cloudy Saturday, with some spotty rain chances throughout the day. Sunday looks to be a fairly wet day especially as we get into the afternoon hours.

Sunny today a light breeze and a high of 59.

Saturday cloudy but warm up to 68. We could have some spotty light rain.

Sunday’s more substantial rain moves in mostly in the PM hours and a high of 69. A 70% chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms on Sunday.

We continue in an unsettled weather pattern as we roll into next week. Mild temperatures to start the week then more settled weather as we head into the first week of February, with some cooler temperatures.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

