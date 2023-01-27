50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weekend with a threat of heavy rain on Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast continues to transition to a warmer and cloudy pattern that is beginning this afternoon as clouds are making their presence known across the area. Despite the freezing start this morning, temperatures are warming up into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon and won’t be nearly as cold tonight.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KPLC)

Our lowest temperatures tonight will be before midnight, and then temperatures will climb after midnight as Gulf winds increase and clouds continue to thicken. We won’t see much in the way of any sunshine at all on Saturday, but despite that, rain chances remain very low while temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon.

Rain arrives early Sunday
Rain arrives early Sunday(KPLC)

A few showers will begin to arrive late Saturday night with the bulk of the heavy rain holding off until Sunday morning. The combination of an approaching and stalling front and plentiful Gulf moisture will supply widespread rain and storms to begin Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon, tapering off by evening. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a widespread soaking 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely across the entire area.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KPLC)

This storm energy will exit the area Monday leaving us a bit drier but on the warmer side of things until a stronger cold front sweeps through by the middle to latter half of next week. In the meantime, scattered showers return Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of this next front set to finally push through on Thursday. Behind that front, temperatures dive again by the latter half of next week, dropping back into the 50s for highs by Thursday and Friday and lows back into the 30s and 40s. Heavy rain will also be possible again Thursday, with a 7 day rainfall forecast for Southwest Louisiana of 2 of 4 inches through the end of next week!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

