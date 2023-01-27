Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling.

In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79 to $4.29 according to the Associated Press.

And the average in the Lake Area is now hovering around $4.69 to $5.37, which is causing some local businesses to crack down on expenses by either raising prices or finding innovative solutions.

Josh Smith and Shadi Abrusley own Coffee: 30 and say that they will never sacrifice quality over quantity.

“Instead we buy more because we can hold more product and when we buy more we get it for cheaper,” says Smith “We’re just purchasing more of our ingredients ahead of time and allowing us to have more purchase power so we can hold that price for the consumer.”

Abrusley says he comes from a wholesale food contribution background and says that he got ahead of Eggflation by knowing prices were going to increase, meaning they had time to prepare and stock up.

He says this is giving them a big advantage in the market, “Just find an average of where we can set our menu prices and go from there. And feel comfortable and just take it on the chin sometimes whenever that egg price gets to $90 or $100 a case.”

The co-owners say that most of their breakfast platters come with eggs so Eggflation affects almost every dish they make.

But Abrusley says another thing that’s helped keep their expenses lower is that cage-free eggs have been a bit cheaper.

