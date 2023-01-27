50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of Tuesday’s tornado destroyed many homes throughout Southwest Louisiana, including Gary Ash’s mobile home in DeQuincy.

The storm sent Ash to the emergency room after his home lifted off the ground while he was still inside.

All that is left of Ash’s home is a few items and a pile of rubble.

“My granddaughter and her fiancé came back last night or yesterday evening after we left and they called my cell phone and they could hear it ringing so he crawled up underneath all that rubble and came out with my cell phone and my wallet,” he said.

Those were the only two items Ash came out of the tornado with, but the most priceless gift was his life.

“Oh God, I’m just very grateful. Without the grace of God I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

On Tuesday evening Ash said he was in the kitchen with his dog when the tornado began. He said after watching the news, it was his understanding that the tornado would be passing through the west of DeQuincy so being that he lived toward the east, he was not too concerned.

Nothing could’ve prepared him for what he was about to experience.

“I stood up and I noticed that the wind picked the house up and it shook it real bad and it slammed it back down and by that time I was standing up and it knocked me down and that’s the last I remember” Ash said.

The strong winds lifted his home, tossing it at least 500 feet, and just like that, 17 years gone.

“I lost, I lost everything. I didn’t have nothing left but the clothes on my back and the hospital had to cut them off,” Ash said.

Ash said the next time he opened his eyes he was in the E.R. He suffered many bruises and had to have multiple stitches.

“I got five in my wrist and my head, they super glued that, believe it or not,” he said.

Now Ash is focused on picking up the pieces.

“Just do the best I can do. I’ve been in touch with the insurance company and trying to figure out what I’m going to do next. If I can get some money, I can get all this cleaned up and try to make it presentable again,” he said.

His message after this life altering experience: “Just pay attention to what’s going on and try to conduct yourself accordingly.”

You can contact Gary Ash at 337-438-3470.

