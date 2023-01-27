50/50 Thursdays
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a fear of flying.(Molly Simonson Lee via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera.

A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly.

The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon and he’s only been an airline attendant for three months.

He said he noticed the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane and was sweating before takeoff.

However, once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.

He reportedly explained everything that was happening to the woman from the sounds she was hearing to the turbulence.

Dean-Shannon said it was all to help calm the passenger down and reassure her of her safety.

Another passenger on the flight was able to capture a photo of the heartwarming interaction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

