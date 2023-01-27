50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero.

“The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said.

Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter after a scare earlier this month.

She and her son, Peyton, were on the way home when she suddenly passed out, causing her to drive off the road and hit a culvert, ultimately totaling the car and deploying the airbags.

“All of a sudden, she just passed out, and we got into a big wreck,” Peyton said. “My face was all swollen, and I just knew there was a button for 911 in the car, so I just started pressing buttons.”

Peyton pressed the OnStar button in the car and called for help.

This isn’t the first time Farrell has passed out under similar circumstances, so Peyton knew to use an EpiPen on his mom if it happened again.

He then called his father and grandmother and dropped a pin on Apple Maps sharing their location.

“And then the cops showed up and asked what happened, and then the ambulance showed up and took her to the hospital,” Peyton said.

“I’m just glad he was with me, because if not, it could have been different, a different scenario,” Kamin Farrell said. “Definitely a guardian angel watching over us.”

“I’m just glad she is still here,” Peyton said.

Fortunately, Peyton and his mother walked away with only some bumps and bruises, Peyton hasn’t stopped keeping a close eye on his mom while his dad is out of town for work.

“But every night before bed he is like, you okay, you okay?” Farrell said. “I’m good buddy.”

Once Peyton and his mom were checked out, an EMT showed Peyton how to properly use an EpiPen and praised him for a job well done.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother's hero
10-YEAR-OLD HERO
DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home
DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home
Testimony underway in trial of man who allegedly shot mother and daughter
Testimony underway in trial of man who allegedly shot mother and daughter