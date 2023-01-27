10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero.

“The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said.

Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter after a scare earlier this month.

She and her son, Peyton, were on the way home when she suddenly passed out, causing her to drive off the road and hit a culvert, ultimately totaling the car and deploying the airbags.

“All of a sudden, she just passed out, and we got into a big wreck,” Peyton said. “My face was all swollen, and I just knew there was a button for 911 in the car, so I just started pressing buttons.”

Peyton pressed the OnStar button in the car and called for help.

This isn’t the first time Farrell has passed out under similar circumstances, so Peyton knew to use an EpiPen on his mom if it happened again.

He then called his father and grandmother and dropped a pin on Apple Maps sharing their location.

“And then the cops showed up and asked what happened, and then the ambulance showed up and took her to the hospital,” Peyton said.

“I’m just glad he was with me, because if not, it could have been different, a different scenario,” Kamin Farrell said. “Definitely a guardian angel watching over us.”

“I’m just glad she is still here,” Peyton said.

Fortunately, Peyton and his mother walked away with only some bumps and bruises, Peyton hasn’t stopped keeping a close eye on his mom while his dad is out of town for work.

“But every night before bed he is like, you okay, you okay?” Farrell said. “I’m good buddy.”

Once Peyton and his mom were checked out, an EMT showed Peyton how to properly use an EpiPen and praised him for a job well done.

