SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023.

Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking.

Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Joseph Duhon, 32, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jessica Tull Murphy, 39, Vidor, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Nicholas Eric Brown, 41, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; domestic abuse.

Michael Landon Price Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; illegal use of dangerous weapons; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Brennon Michael Duay, 27, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; instate detainer.

Michael Lee Craft, 33, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons during a crime; aggravated property damage; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Heriberto Ramos-Sandioval, 31, Foley, AL: Aggravated flight from an officer; hit & run driving; aggravated property damage; driver must be licensed; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; federal detainer.

Rosina Marie Comeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Robert James Roark, 36, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; second-degree battery; domestic abuse.

Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Out of state detainer; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug.

Sarah Jane Swihart, 52, Baytown, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; following vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

