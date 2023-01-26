Sunshine and a dryout. Still cool

Thursday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Good morning, glad you’re with us on a chilly Thursday morning. Temperatures are primarily in the 30s and low 40s along the gulf right now. Our skies have cleared finally. The light winds have allowed our temperatures to drop off, with some locations experiencing frost this morning, primarily north of I-10.

Rain chances (kplc)

Rain is not expected today or tomorrow, and we’ll probably get through Saturday dry as well. Rain chances increase significantly on Sunday. So far this year we’ve had 3.37 inches of rain. A typical January gets close to five inches of rain.

We hit only made it to 50 yesterday in Lake Charles. The chilly northwest wind didn’t help. A lot of sunshine today, I think we’ll hit 55. The record on this day was a high of 83, the record low of 22.

Our weather maker right now is high pressure. The high is going to slide off to the east as we get closer to the weekend, allowing southerly flow which is going to add more moisture and warm us up. Weekend rain chances as we roll into early Sunday. Over the course of the next week, the National Weather Service projects 2 to 2 1/2 inches of rain along the I-10 corridor, generally a couple of inches of rain across the whole viewing area.

Rain amounts projected (kplc)

clear skies and lots of sunshine to begin our day today. We’ll go through your Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Friday starts out sunny and we’ll finish out sunny as we’ll start to see cloud cover moving in late. A pretty cloudy day ahead for our Saturday, mostly cloudy throughout the day, but we should stay dry on our Saturday. Rain starts to move in on our Sunday.

Lighter northwest winds a high of 55 today. Clear tonight and chilly low of 34. Frost is likely for tonight into Friday morning. Friday, mostly sunny and a little bit warmer, getting pretty close to 60. Not as cool Friday night, a low of 45. Saturday a little more cloud cover, but we should stay dry through the day, a high of 68. Saturday night down to 59 and Sunday, rain in the forecast with a 60% chance and a high of 70. we go into next week with mild temperatures and the week overall it’s fairly unsettled with rain chances nearly every day.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

