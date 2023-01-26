Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin.

Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.

Sheriff Doug Hebert confirmed his office is investigating.

A 25-year-old Oberlin man has been arrested and is being held on $155,000 bond. Gregory Jude Monceau faces counts of theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, criminal mischief, and simple criminal damage to property.

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin. (Matt Hebert)

