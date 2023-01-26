50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.(Matt Hebert)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin.

Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.

Sheriff Doug Hebert confirmed his office is investigating.

A 25-year-old Oberlin man has been arrested and is being held on $155,000 bond. Gregory Jude Monceau faces counts of theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, criminal mischief, and simple criminal damage to property.

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.(Matt Hebert)
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.(Matt Hebert)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Information about the Poker Chip Run for the Buddy Russ benefit
Benefit event for Buddy Russ to be held in February
3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze tonight; more rain by Sunday
Health Headlines: Improvements in lumbar spine surgeries
Health Headlines: Improvements in lumbar spine surgeries
Health Headlines: Improvements in lumbar spine surgeries
Health Headlines: Improvements in lumbar spine surgeries