Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of deadly crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night of her death.

The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said she left Reggie’s that night with four guys she had just met at the bar. Two of those guys are accused of raping her. After they dropped her off, she was hit by a car on Burbank Drive.

Reggie’s has had its liquor license suspended after one of the underage suspects told police the group was drinking at the bar that night. Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation.

I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. She was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver, investigators said. Brooks later died at a hospital.

Three of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving Brooks before her death bonded out of prison, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out of jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to their attorneys. The men appeared before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers earlier that day to determine their pre-trial bond amounts. Lee’s bond was set at $75,000, and Carver’s bond was set at $50,000, records show.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, who was given a $150,000 bond, bonded out of jail on Thursday, Jan. 26, jail records show.

The underaged suspect, who was arrested and charged with rape for allegedly having sex with the student, had his pre-trial bond hearing pushed back to February.

