50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LifeShare offering free king cakes for blood donors in Lake Charles

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LifeShare blood center is kicking off Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors.

Donors will receive a free large king cake from the Bekery when donating blood this Thursday through Saturday at the LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles.

LifeShare hopes the limited-time giveaway will spread awareness of the desperate need for blood in SWLA, as our community blood supply is critically low.

“Our goal is to collect about 1,100 units a month, is what we need to be able to supply our local hospitals with their needs. We have 130 cakes that we’ve ordered from the Bekery. We’re shooting for 150 donors though, so please come out in droves. Let your neighbor know, let your friends know, your coworkers, and know you can kind of come together as a competition if you have more than one site for your business. We are looking to serve our community and give back. You guys give to us so often and so we do want to give something back to you in return,” said LifeShare account manager Mikaa Wilkins.

Donors can schedule an appointment online HERE to donate at 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

LifeShare offering free king cake for blood donors in Lake Charles
LifeShare offering free king cake for blood donors in Lake Charles
Information about the Poker Chip Run for the Buddy Russ benefit
Benefit event for Buddy Russ to be held in February
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office investigating drained crawfish ponds near Oberlin.
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze tonight; more rain by Sunday