LifeShare offering free king cakes for blood donors in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LifeShare blood center is kicking off Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors.

Donors will receive a free large king cake from the Bekery when donating blood this Thursday through Saturday at the LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles.

LifeShare hopes the limited-time giveaway will spread awareness of the desperate need for blood in SWLA, as our community blood supply is critically low.

“Our goal is to collect about 1,100 units a month, is what we need to be able to supply our local hospitals with their needs. We have 130 cakes that we’ve ordered from the Bekery. We’re shooting for 150 donors though, so please come out in droves. Let your neighbor know, let your friends know, your coworkers, and know you can kind of come together as a competition if you have more than one site for your business. We are looking to serve our community and give back. You guys give to us so often and so we do want to give something back to you in return,” said LifeShare account manager Mikaa Wilkins.

Donors can schedule an appointment online HERE to donate at 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

