Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car.

Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.

“I’m supposed to be at work right now and I wasn’t able to go to work because I have to try to see if I can find some tires for my truck so I can get back and forth to work and my daughter can get back and forth to school,” Hodges said.

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the theft. We asked LCPD if this was an isolated incident or a trend in the area, but they refused to comment.

