50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car.

Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.

“I’m supposed to be at work right now and I wasn’t able to go to work because I have to try to see if I can find some tires for my truck so I can get back and forth to work and my daughter can get back and forth to school,” Hodges said.

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the theft. We asked LCPD if this was an isolated incident or a trend in the area, but they refused to comment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Travis Shane Ryan, 47, Lake Charles
Travis Ryan found guilty of pornography involving a juvenile under 13
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley
Lake Charles man found guilty of child pornography charges
Lake Charles man found guilty of child pornography charges
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car