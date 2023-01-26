50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules

Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Re
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the start of the pandemic, Congress gave the state more money for Medicaid but, in return, no one could get kicked off,” said Jan Moller, director of Louisiana Budget Project.

This means for the past three years, no one has had their eligibility determined, allowing people with low incomes or disabilities to have stable, secure healthcare coverage during the public health emergency.

But starting April 1, the state can resume disenrollments, transitioning back to pre-pandemic rules.

“The department will check to see if everyone is still eligible. Of course, you have to have low or moderate income,” added Moller.

Louisiana has the lowest-ever uninsured rate, lower than the country as a whole. Prior to the pandemic, one in three Louisianans received coverage through the program.

During COVID-19, enrollment grew and now covers more than 40% of people in the state.

“This is because Medicaid picked up the slack during the pandemic. People who lost their jobs could still get coverage and people who treated them could still get paid,” explained Moller.

Most enrollees who will no longer be eligible for Medicaid will be eligible for low-cost insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

“Congress made Marketplace much more effective, so people who make a little too much money can get cost-effective plans throughout Marketplace,” continued Moller.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of deadly crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Louisiana's Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt.
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
LifeShare offering free king cake for blood donors in Lake Charles
LifeShare offering free king cakes for blood donors in Lake Charles
LifeShare offering free king cake for blood donors in Lake Charles
LifeShare offering free king cake for blood donors in Lake Charles