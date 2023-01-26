Jury seated in Iowa homicide case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jury was seated Thursday morning in the killing of an Iowa woman last year.

Kenesha Camille Spencer, 38, was killed and her daughter, Kendria Peghee, shot in January 2022.

Spencer’s husband, Sheron Lamar Lewis, 40, is standing trial in the death of Kenesha Camille Spencer

Lewis was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

