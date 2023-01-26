50/50 Thursdays
Jury seated in Iowa homicide case

Sheron Lamar Lewis, 39, faces counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder...
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jury was seated Thursday morning in the killing of an Iowa woman last year.

Kenesha Camille Spencer, 38, was killed and her daughter, Kendria Peghee, shot in January 2022.

Spencer’s husband, Sheron Lamar Lewis, 40, is standing trial in the death of Kenesha Camille Spencer

Lewis was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

