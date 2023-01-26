FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze tonight; more rain by Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures in the 50s and bright sunshine, Thursday was a wonderful day across southwest Louisiana when it came to the weather conditions. That said, many woke up to temperatures at freezing this morning and you will likely do it again tomorrow, so if you’ve taken those precautions with your plants continue to do so tonight as lows drop anywhere from 30 to 32 across our northern parishes anywhere from 32 to 34 along the I-10 corridor tonight.

Sunshine will be back for our Friday and that will help our temperatures to warm back up into the upper 50s by the afternoon. A few clouds begin to move in, but we look for a nice day tomorrow and we won’t be worried about a freeze tomorrow night as lows only dip into the lower to middle 40s.

The weekend will be split 50/50 with drier weather for Saturday despite clouds moving in and temperatures much warmer, warming into the upper 60s by the afternoon. We’ll see a chance for a few showers Saturday night into Sunday, But the threat of heavier rain will hold off until we move into Sunday especially by the afternoon as a system approaches from the West. Some indications we could see another one to two inches of rain just on Sunday alone and thankfully the threat of severe weather will be very minimal.

We’ll stay on the warmer side of things for a few days heading into next week with daily high temperatures near 70 and a chance for a few scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. A stronger front set to push in by the middle to latter half of the week will send rain chances back up late Wednesday into Thursday and drive temperatures down quite a bit toward the end of next week as we see highs by Friday likely not getting out of the 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

