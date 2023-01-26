Benefit event for Buddy Russ to be held in February

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As many across Southwest Louisiana know, Buddy Russ spends weekdays at radio station Gator 99.5. This is even as he continues to fight cancer. Now the community has a chance to help out in his battle at a benefit scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2023.

The event starts with a poker chip run beginning at Wayne and Layne’s Deli in Sulphur. Sign up starting at 8 a.m. at a cost of $20 per person. The cost includes entry as well as food after the run. The run itself begins at 9:30 a.m. with multiple stops before returning to Wayne’s Bar.

Information about the Poker Chip Run for the Buddy Russ benefit (KPLC)

For those who are not interested in the run but would still like to attend the benefit, doors will open at Wayne and Layne’s Deli at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone 18 years of age or older may attend this event for the same cost of $20. Live music will be ongoing throughout the day with free food to be served as well.

