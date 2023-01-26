50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley

The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in the Ragley area.
The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in the Ragley area.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials said power for some members will not be restored until Thursday, Jan. 26.

Crews have to completely rebuild some power lines in the Ragley area due to extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm, officials said.

Power is expected to be restored by midday Thursday on the following roads:

  • Gaytine Road
  • Bills Road
  • Stevens Road
  • Johns Circle
  • Barbara Hill Drive.

Power should be restored in all other areas by late Wednesday evening, according to the company.

As of 8 p.m., the Beauregard Electric outage map shows 529 customers without power, all in Beauregard Parish.

