Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials said power for some members will not be restored until Thursday, Jan. 26.

Crews have to completely rebuild some power lines in the Ragley area due to extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm, officials said.

Power is expected to be restored by midday Thursday on the following roads:

Gaytine Road

Bills Road

Stevens Road

Johns Circle

Barbara Hill Drive.

Power should be restored in all other areas by late Wednesday evening, according to the company.

As of 8 p.m., the Beauregard Electric outage map shows 529 customers without power, all in Beauregard Parish.

