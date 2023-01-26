50/50 Thursdays
“American Impressionism” exhibit coming to Historic City Hall

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall and Cultural Center in Lake Charles will soon open a new exhibit called, “American Impressionism: Treasures from the Daywood Collection.”

The exhibit will open on Jan. 28 and be on display through March 25.

Guests will be able to learn more about the collection at “A Night at the Museum” on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Historic City Hall. The event will be an evening reception and guest lecture by Professor Dane Landry of the Sowela Technical Community College art history department.

Low Tide by John Sloan
Low Tide by John Sloan(John Sloan)

The exhibit features 41 extraordinary paintings from the Huntington Museum of Art and originally from the private collection of Arthur Dayton and Ruth Woods Dayton.

The Daytons were prominent art patrons in early 20th century West Virginia who acquired over 200 works. They were active at a time when art patronage played a major foundational role in the growth of many museum collections. The Daytons sought to preserve and share artworks that they felt captured the essence of American life.

Kathleen by Robert Henri
Kathleen by Robert Henri(Robert Henri)

This exhibition showcases work from a transitional time in American art, approximately the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when artists abandoned the rigors of academic styles and subjects. They turned instead to intimate scenes of the cultivated countryside and figure studies of friends and neighbors that reflected the more modern influences of the Barbizon School, Impressionism, and Post-Impressionism. Robert Henri, George Inness, George Luks, Homer Dodge Martin, Gari Melchers, John Sloan, John Twachtman, and J. Alden Weir are among the notable artists featured in the exhibition, which serves as a luminous window into one couple’s seminal experience in the world of art patronage.

While visiting the center, you can also see “Mardi Gras Morning” by Lauren Marie Breaux in the second-floor gallery, as well as local art shows in Black Heritage Gallery and Gallery by the Lake.

Historic City Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

