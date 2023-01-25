Vinton residents picking up after Tuesday’s storms

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Some Vinton residents are picking up after Tuesday’s storms.

A line of storms rolled through Tuesday evening, spawning high winds throughout Southwest Louisiana and possible tornadoes.

An 84-year-old woman and her daughter were inside one Vinton home when her home was damaged by the storms. As of Wednesday, they remain without running water.

The National Weather Service is out surveying damage today.

One tornado was confirmed close to Vinton. It began in Texas and traveled northeast through western Calcasieu into western Beauregard, causing damage in Ragley.

