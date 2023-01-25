50/50 Thursdays
Travis Ryan found guilty of pornography involving a juvenile under 13

Travis Shane Ryan, 47, Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Travis Shane Ryan, 47, of Lake Charles has been found guilty of pornography involving a juvenile, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Ryan was found guilty of the following charges:

  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • Pornography involving a juvenile under 13 (3 counts)
  • Pornography involving a juvenile (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule II drug

Ryan, who is currently being held without bond, will be sentenced on April 26, 2023 y Judge Robert Wyatt.

The District Attorney’s Office says it will be seeking a habitual offender sentencing enhancement for this case.

