Three Kinder Elementary students suspended after suspicious list found

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Three students at Kinder Elementary have been suspended after a suspicious list was found Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed.

Three 8-year-old third-graders had a list of nine classmates, Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said. The students called the list an “off list,” he said.

“Nowhere in there were the words “death” or “kill,” Reed said.

The three students underwent threat assessments and all three were found to be low, he said.

The three students were suspended “just for the safety and precaution” of all the students, he said. The school board has not determined how long the suspensions will last.

Reed said all parents of students in the class have been notified.

Kinder Police Chief Paul Courville said his office is assisting the Allen Parish School Board in the investigation.

