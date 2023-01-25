SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2023.
William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, aggravated obstruction of a highway.
Geneva Paige Deason, 22, Richmond, TX: Theft under $5,000.
Kody James Yellott, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.
Devon Paul Todd, 24, Crowley: Aggravated flight from an officer; no motor vehicle insurance; speeding; resisting an officer.
Julian Brandon Daniels, 21, Groves, TX: Driving on the centerline of a road; resisting an officer by flight; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Christopher Montega Arvie, 36, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.
Wilfred Davy Russell Bellard Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.