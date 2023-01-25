50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 24, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 24, 2023.

William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Geneva Paige Deason, 22, Richmond, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Kody James Yellott, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Devon Paul Todd, 24, Crowley: Aggravated flight from an officer; no motor vehicle insurance; speeding; resisting an officer.

Julian Brandon Daniels, 21, Groves, TX: Driving on the centerline of a road; resisting an officer by flight; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Christopher Montega Arvie, 36, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Wilfred Davy Russell Bellard Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

