Starks High School without power, normal school hours still scheduled for Wednesday

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Starks High School is currently without power due to severe weather damages to power lines, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

School is still scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, January, 25.

Families are being notified by the Calcasieu Parish School Board of the situation, and the school board is expecting an update from the power company tonight on restoration efforts.

Scheduling may change before tomorrow morning, and viewers should watch KPLC and our digital products where we’ll send updates and a push notification if school is cancelled.

