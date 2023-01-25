50/50 Thursdays
Some SWLA residents still without power following severe weather, LaGrange High closed

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening.

As a result of the power outages, the Calcasieu Parish School Board says LaGrange High School will be closed today and will reopen as normal tomorrow, Jan. 26.

According to Entergy and BECI’s websites, there are about 2,700 residents that are currently without power though that number is expected to drop as crews make repairs to downed power lines.

Entergy

  • Calcasieu - 1,497
  • Cameron - 115
  • Jeff Davis - 14

BECI

  • Allen - 53
  • Beauregard - 685
  • Calcasieu - 306
  • Jeff Davis - 18
  • Vernon - 11

Health officials: Latest COVID variant spreading quickly, not as severe as previous variants
