Some SWLA residents still without power following severe weather, LaGrange High closed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening.

As a result of the power outages, the Calcasieu Parish School Board says LaGrange High School will be closed today and will reopen as normal tomorrow, Jan. 26.

According to Entergy and BECI’s websites, there are about 2,700 residents that are currently without power though that number is expected to drop as crews make repairs to downed power lines.

Entergy

Calcasieu - 1,497

Cameron - 115

Jeff Davis - 14

BECI

Allen - 53

Beauregard - 685

Calcasieu - 306

Jeff Davis - 18

Vernon - 11

