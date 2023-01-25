Several homes damaged in severe weather, possible tornado

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to damage reports from a possible tornado.

The damage happened on Highway 171 in Ragley.

No injuries are reported at this time.

One home reportedly is completely destroyed, and a second house was also hit, but it’s unclear what the damage to that home is.

Several downed power lines and trees, as well as flooding in low lying roads have been reported.

Beauregard Electric issued the following statement:

As we continue to experience heavy rains and reports of tornadic activity, our outage numbers have increased to 7,000 meters. Crews continue to assess the damage to each area and have found numerous trees down, lines across roads and debris impacting our service lines. At this time, we will only provide approximate restoration times until further assessments have taken place. Please do not go near downed power lines or trees entangled in the wires. If you see any hazardous situation, please call the outage system at 1-800-367-0275. Follow us for more details as they become available. Our number one priority is the safety of our members and employees. Please be patient with our crews and refrain from stopping them to inquire about your outage, as that will only delay restoration time.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.