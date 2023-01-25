Ragley residents pick up the pieces after possible tornado, one injury confirmed

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are reporting damage across SWLA following yesterday’s severe weather including a possible tornado that touched down in the Ragley area.

In the nearby Reeves area, a photo of a home that had been destroyed could be seen.

Destroyed home on Hwy 171 near Reeves (KPLC)

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed that there was one injury that they’d been made aware of during the storm. That injury was an elderly man who received moderate injuries to his head and torso while he was home during the storm. He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

But in Ragley, authorities are reporting damage from a possible tornado.

On East Gregory Dr. multiple homes were hit resulting in missing windows to awnings being torn away.

Dacia Trahan lives in the area whose daughter was home as the storm blew through, “I was very worried. I knew she was home, and she called me right away that everything had flew away.”

Luckily, her daughter and pets were fine but there was plenty of damage to her home, “The front awnings gone, roof damage, side damage, siding, walls.”

15,000 people across SWLA were without power at the height of the storms, Trahan is among them and says her electrical line is currently sitting in their pond.

