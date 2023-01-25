50/50 Thursdays
Quieter weather ahead. Rain chances this weekend

Cooler a few days
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A much quieter day follows up an active Tuesday across our area. We still have some low-level moisture and a little bit of cloud cover, but much drier conditions. Winds right now generally from the West-NW 10 to 15 miles an hour, yes we’ll have a breeze throughout the day today but not advisory criteria. likely wind gusts in the 20 perhaps 25-mile-an-hour range. We’re on the cool side in the mid and upper 40s right now, and as we roll into the early portion of the afternoon we’re still in the upper 40s on our way to the low 50s this afternoon. We expect a little bit of sunshine along the way, much more so tomorrow. Our next system brings rain chances and warmer temperatures for the weekend.

The National Weather Service will be out in the field doing an assessment through the course of the next couple of days, I suspect. Rainfall over the last 24 hours pretty significant for most locations these are official stations nearly 2 1/2 inches of rain for Dequincy, at the Lake Charles regional airport, 1.21″of rain. 59-mile-an-hour wind gusts were reported at the airport at one point yesterday afternoon.

We’re in the mid and upper 40s right now, a pretty cool start to our day. The winds will be gusting from 15 to 20 mph throughout the day today, not advisory criteria but a chilly west-northwest wind.

Our weather maker is the exiting low moving off to the north and east. High pressure will begin a build-in at least briefly as we get towards Friday. Our winds 10 to 15 miles an hour with gusts in that 20 to 25 mile-an-hour range as we clear off into the afternoon hours.

Becoming partly sunny today with a high of 52 cool and breezy still in the 40s by the noon hour a chilly night tonight under mainly clear skies a low of 37.

Sunshine for your Thursday with lighter winds and a high of 55. We will likely see some frost Thursday night into Friday morning especially north of I-10 with an overnight low of 34. Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high of 58. We’ll start clouding up on Friday ahead of yes, our next system. Saturday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy a warmer high of 65. I think Saturday will end up dry. Sunday, a 60% chance of showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, and warming up near 70.

As we look at the next week, temperatures will at least start out a little milder, but a very unsettled week with rain chances on most days.

