Outage scheduled for Johnson Bayou substation
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Johnson Bayou, LA (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Electric has scheduled an outage for their Johnson Bayou substation.
The outage will occur on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 beginning at 8 a.m.
According to Tina Diehl, a work order associate at the company, the outage is for “essential maintenance work” to be performed and is expected to last around six hours.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.