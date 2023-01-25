50/50 Thursdays
Outage scheduled for Johnson Bayou substation

By Max Lagano
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Johnson Bayou, LA (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Electric has scheduled an outage for their Johnson Bayou substation.

The outage will occur on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 beginning at 8 a.m.

According to Tina Diehl, a work order associate at the company, the outage is for “essential maintenance work” to be performed and is expected to last around six hours.

